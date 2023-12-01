Swerve Strickland Believes He Can Be AEW’s First Black World Champion

Swerve Strickland has been in the midst of a major rise in AEW, and he recently discussed the potential to become the company’s first Black World Champion. Strickland spoke with Chris Van Vliet for the latter’s Insight podcast and talked about his feud with Hangman Page that has contributed to his rise up the card.

“In the storyline arc, I wanted to like, if I had the opportunity that Hangman did, I would be the first black AEW World Champion,” Strickland said (per Wrestling Inc. “Just pointing out that like I could make history.”

He continued, “That’s how much — that’s where I see myself as a history-maker. I truly believe I can. Now the talk is getting louder weekly. This past Wednesday, I didn’t even say anything, but people are still shouting it even louder.”

Strickland is currently part of the AEW Continental Classic and is 2 – 0 in matches thus far.