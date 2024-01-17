wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Announced for Segment on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW has added a last-minute segment to tonight’s edition of Dynamite. Swerve Strickland is set to appear on tonight’s show. Dynamite airs live tonight on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. HOOK
* AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold
* Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo (Toni Storm on commentary)
* We’ll hear from the Young Bucks
* We’ll hear from Swerve Strickland
