– AEW has added a last-minute segment to tonight’s edition of Dynamite. Swerve Strickland is set to appear on tonight’s show. Dynamite airs live tonight on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. HOOK

* AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold

* Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo (Toni Storm on commentary)

* We’ll hear from the Young Bucks

* We’ll hear from Swerve Strickland