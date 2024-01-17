wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland Announced for Segment on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

January 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 1-17-24 Swerve Strickland Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has added a last-minute segment to tonight’s edition of Dynamite. Swerve Strickland is set to appear on tonight’s show. Dynamite airs live tonight on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. HOOK
AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold
* Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo (Toni Storm on commentary)
* We’ll hear from the Young Bucks
* We’ll hear from Swerve Strickland

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading