Swerve Strickland On Why He Hasn’t Done the Nana, How It’s Helped His Song Go Viral

Swerve Strickland recently weighed in on Prince Nana’s viral dance and why he hasn’t done it yet. Strickland spoke with DAZN for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the Nana dance helping the song go viral: “Yeah, yeah it has because the song has been out for like a year, year and a half. Something about putting a dance to it shot it over the hedge like by far. The stream numbers have went crazy and it’s cool because I own the song, so I’m watching the numbers just jump weekly. I still haven’t got a collection of data from TikTok or YouTube listens, so when I accumulate all of that, it’s probably a gold record at this point. I thank Nana for that.”

On stopping Nana from doping the dance heading into his contract signing with Hangman Page: “To see how much traction it was getting and the energy we were getting from the crowd, it’s like, do I stop this? Do I stop him from doing it tonight because we just really started rolling, but I got convinced [to do it]. Hearing [the reaction from the crowd], it was like, yeah, okay. It’s like a girl denying that kiss until the next date, it makes you want her even more. She’s even more attractive to me now, now I gotta really fork out some money on this next date, I gotta really take her to a nice restaurant. That’s what we got from the fans at WrestleDream, it was like, give us Nana, we want it so bad. Alright, I’ll allow it.”

On not having done the dance himself: “I have not done the dance. There’s a scientific reason why I haven’t done the dance. I will say we just shot the music video for Big Pressure and so when that debuts, that’s when you shall see the dance.”