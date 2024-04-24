– During a recent interview with One Nation Radio, newly crowned AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland discussed what can be expected from his run as AEW World Champion, the bar set by the previous champions, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Swerve Strickland on what can be expected from his title run: “Crossover’s always one of the very beneficial tools, but we don’t want to overexpose that where it becomes a fact of you’re expecting it. You kind of want to not expect it for it to be a really useful tool. So those things, I kinda gotta keep hush-hush because that’s what’s gonna make the title reign feel a little different than the other ones.”

On the bar set by previous champions: That’s a high bar that’s already been set by MJF and Moxley, three times, Kenny, Jericho, Hangman, all those guys set a really high bar with this thing. So it’s up to me to kind of find a new way to twist it and make it my own in such a unique way. But some of those activations and those little things are gonna be kept a little hush-hush, on the low, so you’re gonna have to tune in and watch. That’s the beauty of why Swerve is where he is because you can expect it, but you don’t know.”

Swerve will be in action on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. He will face Kyle Fletcher in a Title Eliminator Bout. Dynamite starts tonight on TBS, airing live at 8:00 pm EST.