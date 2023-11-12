Swerve Strickland Wasn’t A Fan of his Theme Song At First

During the latest Swerve City Podcast (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland said he wasn’t a fan of his AEW theme song ‘Big Pressure’ at first but eventually came around to it. The song went viral among wrestling fans thanks to Princa Nana dancing to it on AEW TV.

Swerve said: “One thing that I try to keep in both, the wrestling and the music, is try not to sacrifice too much of the art. At first, not going to lie, this is probably the first time I ever said it out loud, but the first time when we were making Big Pressure, I was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know if I’m feeling it.’ I wasn’t 100% sure. I trusted Flash, I trusted Prophet, the producer, I trusted Khalid, who co-produced on it. These are guys that won a Grammy with Kanye [Kanye West]. I kind of have to trust that. It was not necessarily the song I would make and the type of rhythm. That’s not my art, but it’s still art. I’m not sacrificing too much of my art form from it, it’s still me, I have to find me in that song in a sense and where I can find it. Being adaptable is one of the biggest things I’ve learned in wrestling that has translated to other forms.”