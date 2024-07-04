Sylvain Grenier Thinks WWE Could Have Done More With Nick Dinsmore

Sylvain Grenier thinks that WWE missed an opportunity with Nick Dinsmore, as he noted in a recent interview. Dinsmore famously played the role of Eugene on WWE television, a controversial character due to his intellectual disability and one that was played largely for comedic value. Grenier weighed in on the character and Dinsmore during an interview with Developmentally Speaking, and you can see a couple highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Dinsmore being able to do more than he was allowed: “This guy (Dinsmore) is one of the best wrestlers WWE ever had and becomes the character Eugene. Did he do great with the character? Yeah. Could he have done more as the real pro wrestler? I think so.”

On how WWE could have been done more with Eugene: “It all depends when they give you the ball, what you do with it, and you really have to roll. You don’t f**k up.”