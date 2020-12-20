wrestling / News

T-Bar Teases Retribution Sixth Member

December 20, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
T-Bar Retribution

T-Bar (Dominik Dijakovic) hinted that Ricochet could be the sixth member of Retribution in a tweet on Saturday morning. In the tweet, Ricochet is shown in black armor standing next to Mustafa Ali and the rest of Retribution, with the caption, “#RETRIBUTION”.

Ricochet has been turning down offers to join the group for the last few weeks and has lost to three Retribution members recently — Ali, Mace (Dio Maddin), and Slapjack (Shane Thorne).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Retribution, T-Bar, Ashish

More Stories

loading