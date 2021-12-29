wrestling / News
Tag Match Set for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash, Keith Mitchell Retiring
– AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. FTR will team with Private Party and Matt Hardy against Christian Cage, Jurassic Express, and The Lucha Bros. Also, Khan confirmed that tonight’s show will be the final wrestling show produced by Keith Mitchell, who will be retiring with the broadcast.
Mitchell has been working in wrestling broadcast production since WCW in the 1980s. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:
* AEW TBS Championship Tournament: Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa
* Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent & Chuck Taylor
* FTR, Private Party, and Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage, Jurassic Express, and The Lucha Bros.
* Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia
* Jim Ross returns
Tonight’s the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT & this event New Year’s Smash is very special as this will be the final wrestling event produced by the great Keith Mitchell in his amazing 40 year career spanning World Class/WCW/Impact/@AEW. Let’s make Keith’s retirement show a Smash! pic.twitter.com/u4hLiEXPWi
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 29, 2021
