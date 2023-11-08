Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

A rematch for the Tag Team Championships are set for next week’s WWE NXT. It was announced on tonight’s show that Andre Chase and Duke Hudson will defend their titles against Tony D’Angelo and Stacks on next week’s show. Chase U won the titles from D’Angelo and Stacks on night one of Halloween Havoc.

It was also announced that Alpha Academy will be back on next week’s show after appearing tonight to support Akira Tozawa in his match against Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup. Alpha Academy will be the guests on Dar’s Supernova Sessions. And finally, competitors picked by Lita will compete to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenges at NXT Deadline.

The updated card for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network, is:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches: Competitors TBA

* Supernova Sessions with guests Alpha Academy