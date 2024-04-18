Tag Team Match Added to MLW Azteca Lucha

Major League Wrestling has announced a tag team match for MLW Azteca Lucha in Chicago, as Star Jr. & Fuego will take on Magnus & Averno. The event happens at Cicero Stadium on May 11.

Star Jr. and Magnus first crossed paths during their MLW debut in New York City in February, igniting a rivalry that has captivated fans. Now, they come face-to-face once again in a tag team showdown that is sure to have fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Making his MLW debut, Fuego brings his flashy arsenal to the ring, complementing Star Jr.’s turbocharged high-flying style. Together, they form a formidable team that is determined to thrill fans and leave their mark live in MLW.

However, standing in their way are the ruthless rudos Magnus and Averno. Despite their penchant for rule-breaking tactics, Magnus and Averno possess a level of technical finesse that cannot be underestimated.

As representatives of their respective factions in the ongoing turf war between AZTECA LUCHA and Promociones Dorado, both teams are determined to secure victory at any cost.

As Cesar Duran and Salina de la Renta watch from the VIP suite, their luchadores battle it out in a bid for supremacy and Salina’s quest for Cesar’s mysterious key. With pride, honor, and bragging rights on the line, both teams will stop at nothing to emerge victorious in this high-stakes tag team showdown.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.