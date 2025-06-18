wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added to NJPW Death Pain Invitational
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a tag team match for their upcoming NJPW Death Pain Invitational event on June 24. Taiji Ishimori and Gedo team up against Takashi Sasaski & Mammoth Sasaki. The event takes place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here’s the updated lineup:
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. Jun Kasai
* Hardcore Rules: Rina Yamashita & TBD vs. Masashi Takeda & Kenji Fukimoto
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, Katsuya Murashima & Daiki Nagai vs. Tatsuhito Takaiwa, GENTARO, Kengo & Dragon Libre
* Oleg Boltin & Toru Sugiura vs. Toru Yano & Tomoya Hirata
* Taiji Ishimori & Gedo vs. Takashi Sasaki & Mammoth Sasaki
【大会まであと6日！】
6.24『"DEATH PAIN" invitacional』
第5弾対戦カード！
オープニングマッチで
FREEDOMS本隊vsWAR DOGS
"F"の風を感じる遭遇！
第1試合 20分1本勝負
佐々木貴、マンモス佐々木 vs 石森太二、外道#deathpaininvi
↓NJPW WORLD PPV配信!購入はこちらから… pic.twitter.com/d4rLVJYVws
— 『"DEATH PAIN" invitacional』6.24後楽園ホール公式 (@despe_invi) June 18, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Carlito Discusses How Things Changed in His Latest WWE Run With Vince McMahon No Longer in Charge
- Dustin Rhodes Responds to Fan Who Wants To See Him Team With Stardust & Mr. Iguana as Goldust
- JBL Thinks WWE Should Change Blake Monroe’s New Ring Name
- Kevin Nash Shares What Triple H Told Him About R-Truth Situation