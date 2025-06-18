Tag Team Match Added to NJPW Death Pain Invitational

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a tag team match for their upcoming NJPW Death Pain Invitational event on June 24. Taiji Ishimori and Gedo team up against Takashi Sasaski & Mammoth Sasaki. The event takes place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. Jun Kasai

* Hardcore Rules: Rina Yamashita & TBD vs. Masashi Takeda & Kenji Fukimoto

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, Katsuya Murashima & Daiki Nagai vs. Tatsuhito Takaiwa, GENTARO, Kengo & Dragon Libre

* Oleg Boltin & Toru Sugiura vs. Toru Yano & Tomoya Hirata

* Taiji Ishimori & Gedo vs. Takashi Sasaki & Mammoth Sasaki