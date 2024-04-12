wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
April 11, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has announced a World Tag Team Title match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. The following matches were revealed on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube:
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Alex Hammerstone vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Reaction To AEW All In Footage, Young Bucks Were Fine With Their Promo
- Will Ospreay Reportedly Came Up With Idea For Promo On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- Jim Ross Is Happy For Cody Rhodes, Would Love To See Him Face Gunther
- Arn Anderson Recalls Trying To Convince Cody Rhodes To Stay In AEW