Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced a World Tag Team Title match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. The following matches were revealed on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube:

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Alex Hammerstone vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

