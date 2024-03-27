wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Tournament Match Added To AEW Dynamite
AEW has added a quarterfinal match in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament to this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that the Best Friends vs. Undisputed Kingdom match will take place on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live on TBS, is:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Quarterfinal Match: Best Friends vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* TBS Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale
* Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita
TOMORROW, 3/27@centrevideotron Quebec City
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, tomorrow, 8pm ET/7pm CT
AEW World Tag Team Title
Tournament Quarterfinal@trentylocks/@orangecassidy
vs@MattTaven/@RealMikeBennett
OC/Trent chase the big one vs bitter rivals Bennett/Taven TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/wfFWx3EePh
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 27, 2024