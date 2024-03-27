Tag Team Title Tournament Match Added To AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a quarterfinal match in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament to this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that the Best Friends vs. Undisputed Kingdom match will take place on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Quarterfinal Match: Best Friends vs. Undisputed Kingdom

* TBS Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale

* Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita