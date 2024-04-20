Tama Tonga Assaults Kevin Owens On WWE SmackDown

Tama Tonga left Kevin Owens bloody on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Solo Sikoa officially introduce Tonga as the new member of the Bloodline. Solo told Paul Heyman that Tonga was part of the group and then asked if Owens was here, then demanded to be taken to him.

Heyman later told Sikoa that he was making decisions that he didn’t have the authority to make yet as they looked for Owens. They headed to the ring and Solo cut off Heyman from speaking, saying he had to lose Jimmy Uso in order to find his “MFT” in Tonga. Tonga then came out with a bloody Owens, who eventually fought his way to the ring but was destroyed by Tonga and Sikoa.

Tonga made his debut on WWE TV last week when he took out Jimmy Uso on Sikoa’s orders.