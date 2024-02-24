Tama Tonga Says Goodbye to NJPW After The New Beginning

– During today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo event, it was The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny, with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo facing Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. El Phantasmo and Hikuleo won the match, and Tama Tonga bid goodbye to New Japan. After the match, Tama Tonga spoke on the match and how much New Japan has meant to him during his career. You can see that video and Tonga’s comments below:

“New Japan, thank you. Thank you for giving me a chance here in New Japan. When I came to New Japan, Jado was my trainer and he worked hard so hard on us. He trained us very hard every single day. We had to give it 100%, and if it wasn’t for Jado at that very beginning, I don’t know where I’d be. So, thank you thank you very much last, but not least the fans. Thank you thank you for accepting me. Thank you, thank you for taking me in, thank you for giving me a home. Wherever I go in this world here on after, I want you to know that because of you because I’m New Japan because you guys have made this my home. This will always be my home wherever I go. When you see me, I will always always let the world know that New Japan, that Japan, is my home and always will be. Thank you. Thank you.”

All the competitors embraced after the match. Jado served as the special guest referee. Hikuleo, Tonga, and Tonga Loa are also all brothers. They are sons of former WWE Superstar Haku.