– WWE.com confirmed a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. In the main event, Tavion Heights will face an unknown member for the No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, Drew Gulak, or Myles Borne). Here’s the full preview and lineup:

* Tavion Heights vs. member of No Quarter Catch Crew

* Kelani Jordan vs. Stevie Turner

* Keanu Carver vs. Javier Bernal

Heights to clash with member of No Quarter Catch Crew on NXT Level Up

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Tavion Heights battling an unknown member of No Quarter Catch Crew, Kelani Jordan taking on Stevie Turner, and Keanu Carver mixing it up with Javier Bernal.

As is the case with all opponents of No Quarter Catch Crew, Heights is going to have a difficult time scouting his competition due to the “Catch Clause,” which allows the foursome to wait until the opening bell to determine which member(s) will compete in every match.

Heights scored an impressive win against Luca Crusifino last month on NXT, but will he be ready for Drew Gulak, Myles Borne, Damon Kemp or Charlie Dempsey?

Additionally, Jordan will look to rely on her incredible gymnastics skills against the unpredictable Turner.

Can Jordan achieve what would arguably be the biggest win of her career, or will Turner earn her second win in her last three matches on NXT Level Up?

Perhaps the most outspoken Superstar on NXT, Big Body Javi is looking to back up his bluster and claim his first win since he and Crusifino took down Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont in October.

Carver impressed during his brief showing in the NXT Breakout Tournament in a loss to Riley Osborne, and he’s seeking the first victory of his career against his loudmouthed opponent.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!