Taya Valkyrie Comments On Criticism Of Her After AEW Dynamite

Taya Valkyrie was targeted by some trolls on social media after her match against Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite, and she took to social media to fire back. Valkyrie posted to her Twitter account on Thursday addressing the negative comments about her, writing:

“Waking up to comments such as, Taya is fat, disgusting, slow, untalented, loser, looks like a man, and so on and so forth. I’m just a human being trying my best. Remember that next time and hopefully you never have to hear that kind of stuff about yourself.”

The post garnered support by several people in the wrestling industry, as you can see below with tweets from DEFY Wrestling, Saraya, Swerve Strickland, and others.

Love you sister. Fuck them. They’re always so hateful they take the fun out of wrestling sometimes and I’m sorry ❤️ — SARAYA (@Saraya) July 27, 2023

❤️❤️❤️❤️ — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) July 27, 2023

Getting to interact with your faves on social media is a privilege, and some of you truly make it such a miserable experience and ruin it for all the good ones out there. Be louder about what you enjoy. https://t.co/I50CLGkGEc — Allysin Kay (@TheAllysinKay) July 27, 2023

Don’t ever let anyone make you feel inferior without your consent! You’re amazing, a great person, talented, and never forget that you’re Taya F***’N Valkyrie!!! We love living in peoples head rent free!! Love you!! 💝💝💝 https://t.co/yb5nqj8meA — ⋆𝕲𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖑𝖊 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖜⋆ (@GiseleShaw08) July 27, 2023