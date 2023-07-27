wrestling / News

Taya Valkyrie Comments On Criticism Of Her After AEW Dynamite

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taya Valkyrie AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Taya Valkyrie was targeted by some trolls on social media after her match against Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite, and she took to social media to fire back. Valkyrie posted to her Twitter account on Thursday addressing the negative comments about her, writing:

“Waking up to comments such as, Taya is fat, disgusting, slow, untalented, loser, looks like a man, and so on and so forth. I’m just a human being trying my best. Remember that next time and hopefully you never have to hear that kind of stuff about yourself.”

The post garnered support by several people in the wrestling industry, as you can see below with tweets from DEFY Wrestling, Saraya, Swerve Strickland, and others.

