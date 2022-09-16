TBS Lauds Rating For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

TBS has issued a press release touting the rating for this week’s AEW Dynamite. The cable network released the following press release (per PWINsider) hyping the numbers for last night’s show:

TBS’ AEW: Dynamite Captures Top Cable Spot on Wednesday

TBS’ “AEW Dynamite” ranked as the #1 cable program in 18-49 on Wednesday, reaching over 1.175M viewers, including 500K viewers in the key demo for the first time since June. Please see ratings highlights and program details below.

AEW: Dynamite

510K P18-49 (0.78 Rtg) / 613K P25-54 (0.97 Rtg) / 1175K P2+ (0.64 Rtg)

Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49

+4% among P18-49 and +14% among P2+ vs. prior week’s episode

Last night’s “AEW: Dynamite” was live from Albany, NY, and featured the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions semi-finals with “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson facing “Lionheart” Chris Jericho, and three-time former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara battling three-time former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to determine who will compete for the AEW World Championship next week at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. In addition, the high-octane night included some firm words from MJF, AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) defending against The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Jungle Boy taking on Jay Lethal, Powerhouse Hobbs in action against Matt DiMartino, and AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Athena battling Serena Deeb & Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television.