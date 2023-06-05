Ted DiBiase Didn’t See Cody Rhodes’ Rise To Being A Top Star, Recalls Cody Teaming With Ted Jr.

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the rise of Cody Rhodes to being a top star for WWE and Rhodes teaming with Debiase’s son, Ted Jr, as part of Legacy during Rhodes’ first run. You can check out some highlights below:

On the rise of Cody Rhodes: “I didn’t see it all along, but as I’ve watched him and watched him grow. I began to see it and and and it’s like. And Cody, you know, I mean, in the similarities, you know, not only did he love his father, I loved his father. I mean, you know, Dusty was one of the greatest of all time. Absolutely hands down and to follow in his father’s first footsteps and to be doing as well as he’s doing, you know I couldn’t be happier for him, and it’s really funny because.”

On Cody teaming with Ted Jr: “Let’s go back to when Cody and my son Ted Junior were basically together and their camera point. Where you know and my son shared this with me. He said daddy said there came a point where you know like Vince got mad at Cody about something, and they’re standing there together, the two of them. And he says, he says, and this is back when they’re an A-Team, he says, ‘I’m not going to let you screw up and destroy his future’ and point out that my son Ted Jr. I said, ‘Man, I think bitches probably had to eat those words.’ Now, you know, there’s goodies. You want to stay.”

