Ted DiBiase Reveals Which Was His Favorite Faction To Be Part Of

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the fight between Hacksaw Jim Duggan & Matt Osborne and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On which faction he had the most fun in: “I think The Corporation probably was the biggest. In other words, by that time, I was not a physical wrestler. I was in a managing role, and I was managing The Corporation. And it was the talent that was in The Corporation. You know, I had some real headliners in my camp, right? … I was a manager with The Corporation. But The Rat Pack, as far as a faction and me as still a physical wrestler, would absolutely be at the top of the list. Me and what was it, Matt Bourne and Hacksaw? Yeah.”

On Hacksaw Jim Duggan beating up Matt Bourne: “Something I think that might have helped break up the Rat Pack is that Matt Bourne and my buddy [Duggan] didn’t get along too well… Yes, I was there. Matt had to be put in his place. I don’t know why, what big deal it was. They just — I think it was maybe fighting over, ‘Okay, Ted’s #1’ because I’m the leader of the Rat Pack and who’s number two.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.