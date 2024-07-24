Ted DiBiase On Coming Up With His Fist Drop, Mike Sharpe’s Post-Match Ritual 

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Mike Sharpe’s unique ritual, his first drop spot, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On coming up with his fist drop: “It was almost an accident. It was kind of like one of those things where I could drop an elbow, I mean, and that’s a move that a lot of guys made and everything. And you know, I think it was just one of those deals where I was in the ring, and I was doing something and I just — it was quite by accident to be honest with you. It’s like I just backdropped the guy or something, and he was just laying there and I said, ‘Don’t move.’ And I just jumped up and came down. And I said, ‘Oh s**t, that worked pretty damn good.’ It looks pretty damn good to me. I’ve think one time I did the fist drop off the second rope one time. I didn’t do that anymore. [laughs]”

On Mike Sharpe’s unique ritual of taking long showers: “I mean, he was a fanatic about being clean. Oh, my God. A lot of times, it’s like, ‘Hey, Mike, are you sure you have enough soap? Here’s another bar.’ And I remember when he would get dressed, he would sit down and everything, and he would put his feet up. And he would wipe the bottom of his feet off before he put a sock on. But yeah, yeah, Mike was kind of a little — not a little, very weird that way.”

