Ted DiBiase Loved Tag Team Wrestling, Talks Working With Dr. Death

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase explained why he loved tag team wrestling and broke down the psychology of what makes a great tag team match. You can check out some highlights below:

On loving it: “I loved tag team wrestling. When tag team wrestling is done right, it can be more exciting than a singles match. And where it is, it’s — once the heels get one of the good guys down… the rest of the match is him trying to make the hot tag. And that can be so exciting. And there’s so many things you can do with that.”

On being paired with a young Steve Williams: “When Steve Williams, Dr. Death, when he broke in — brother, he had just left the University of Oklahoma, and he was a stud football player for OU. And Bill Watts basically put him with me to help bring him along. And he caught on quick, and he was good.”

