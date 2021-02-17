wrestling / News
Teddy Hart Back In Jail On Charges of Evading Arrest, More
February 16, 2021 | Posted by
Teddy Hart is back in jail after he was arrested last week on charges of evading arrest and more. The Tarrant County Correction Center website lists Hart, aka Edward Annis, as arrested on February 10th on charges of evading arrest, injuring child/elderly/disabled, and possession of controlled substances (per Fightful).
There is no bond amount listed for Hart, who has been in and out of trouble with the law for years. He previously spent time in Tarrant County Jail in October of 2020 on identical charges as the above, suggesting this could be a probation or parole violation.
