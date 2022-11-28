Teddy Long On Which Referees Should Get WWE Hall of Fame Inductions

Teddy Long is a WWE Hall of Famer, and he’d like to see some of his fellow former referees also get inducted. Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda and was asked about Earl Hebner recently saying that he believes he deserves to get into the Hall. Long agreed and named several other officials he thinks deserve inductions.

“Well, I agree with Earl Hefner,” he said. “If they ever decide that they want to do a Hall of Fame for the referees and the officials, there are a lot of guys. Jim White, God rest his soul, he certainly should be one of them. But I certainly agree with Earl Hebner, Mike Chioda, Jimmy Korderas, Jack Doane, Chad Patton, you know. Nick Patrick, all those guys. They’re seasoned veterans of refereeing.

He continued, “And some of them, you know, had a little wrestling background. Nick Patrick, you know, no he wrestled a little bit in Mid-South, Bill Watts’ territory, before he ever came up and started refereeing. So I think those guys deserve that honor, and I hope somebody pay attention to maybe what we’re saying and think about it, and go ahead and do that.”

Long was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.