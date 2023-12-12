Teddy Long Thinks Randy Orton & CM Punk Can Help Elevate LA Knight

Teddy Long believes that LA Knight will benefit greatly from Randy Orton and CM Punk’s returns to WWE TV. Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge for a new interview and during the conversation, he was asked about Punk and Orton’s returns and how they will fit in with the current roster.

“I don’t think it’ll just be the Randy Orton and CM Punk show,” Long said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think everybody will be involved, but just maybe Randy and CM Punk might be the highlight of the night… Randy and Punk are established, okay? They’re a brand. LA Knight is trying to get there.”

He continued, “So I don’t think that’ll hurt him at all. I think anything they do with LA Knight, if he goes with Punk or Randy, the only thing it’s going to do is elevate him. It’s going to help him.”