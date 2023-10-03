– During a recent chat with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long spoke about the infamous wrestler’s court in WWE. According to Long, he was once forced to go to wrestler’s court for selling viagra to wrestlers behind the scenes. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Teddy Long on going to wrestlers’ court for selling Viagra: “They had me go to wrestlers court for selling Viagra. Taker was the judge. Mae Young, God rest her soul, was my lawyer. The way that I lost my case, when Mae Young was defending me, she didn’t say Viagra, she called it Niagara. That’s how I lost. I ended up in wrestler’s court and had a fine I had to pay. The fine was I had to buy chicken and beer for two weeks for JBL and some other people. With me being cheap, that got me. I had to buy a lot of chicken and a lot of beer.”

On what happened: “I guess they wanted me to give it to them. I used to get them free, I didn’t tell anybody. At the time, Viagra just started, so a lot of guys weren’t really smart to it. Viscera, God rest his soul, I start selling to him and he would take them and didn’t even have a girl around. He was just amazed at what they did for him. One day, he took one, and he told me, ‘Teddy Long, I just kept looking at my shit and saying whose shit is this?’ He couldn’t believe he was having a big erection like that. Viscera would take them just to take them.”

On who he gave it to: “I didn’t have too many customers. Most of the guys with me, I’d pass them along and give them away because I had a bunch of them. I didn’t have too many costumers, I just had a few guys that would come to me. Most of the time they’d be in a rush, have to pick up a girl, and I’d have one handy. I always said to guys, ‘You don’t take Viagra because you need it. You take it because you can.’ It’s like a boost. You put regular gas in your car, you get poor performance. If you put premium gas in your car, you’re going to get outstanding performance. When you take Viagra, you’re outstanding.”