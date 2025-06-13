Terri Runnels Recalls Asking Vince McMahon To Not Have Her Get In The Ring

Terri Runnels had a number of matches in WWE despite her wish not to wrestle, as she discussed in a recent interview. Runnels worked several matches from 1999 to 2003 in WWE, and she reflected on the matter in an appearance on Ring The Belle. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On initially being told that she was going to wrestle:“Imagine getting to TVs. You love managing, you love everything about what you do, and then all of the sudden, one day they go, ‘Tonight, you’re going to wrestle in front of millions of people on live television.’ Not to mention the thousands and thousands in the arena that are packed here. We’re going to teach you what you’re going to do in about 10 minutes from now. Yeah, it was brutal. I begged Vince, please don’t make me wrestle. Yeah, it was pretty clear that I was going to wrestle.”

On preferring to bumps from guys: “All these women and people want to be wrestlers and train for years and years just to be able to wrestle and I didn’t want to. I loved taking bumps from the guys, Kane picked me up from the neck and tossed me to the front row chairs, Dudleys put me through the table, great. But I did not want to wrestle and the bad thing was, I had to memorize it as if it were a ballet, which god forbid when they needed to go home early or stretch that match out, they’re like, ‘Terri is in the match, we can’t do either.’

Runnels had her last match in 2003, teaming with Lita against Gail Kim and Molly Holly.