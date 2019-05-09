wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reviewing the Final WCW Nitro, Looking Back at Monday Night Wars, WWE Buying WCW, Invasion
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 18. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Steve Cook. Today, the guys will discuss their time as a fan during the Monday Night Wars, the initial reaction to the news that WWE was buying WCW, and then look back on the final WCW Monday Nitro and how it showed how the invasion would go and then talk the missed opportunities of the Invasion angle. Finally, the guys discuss the Dark Side of The Ring specials on Bruiser Brody & The Von Erichs.
* Intro
* Being a fan during the Monday Night Wars: 2.30
* Initial Reaction of WWE Buying WCW: 12.20
* Review/Look Back on The Final Nitro: 23.10
* Dark Side of The Ring on Bruiser Brody & The Von Erichs: 110.00
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the
above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho and Dave Meltzer Discuss Turner Wanting Vince McMahon To Buy and Run WCW As Separate Company in 2000, Vince’s Attempt to Sell Spike TV On The Idea
- Rumor Killer: WWE Talent Reportedly Doesn’t Have To Turn Over Social Media Logins
- Vince Russo Says WWE Considered an Angle With OJ Simpson After Murders
- Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy Reportedly No Longer Engaged, Split Late Last Year