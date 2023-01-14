– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE Superstar The Blue Meanie

The Blue Meanie on a possible Royal Rumble appearance: “I would love to. Truth be told, I was almost a part of the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia. It’s been here twice. This was the infamous Roman Reigns win [2015] where everybody wanted Daniel Bryan to win, but Roman won. I had reached out to JBL of all people and JBL went to the office and pitched me for the Royal Rumble.”

On how the timing worked out: “At the time, me and Stevie Richards and Joey Styles were coming out with a DVD – ECW: Home Release for WWE. So I was like, ‘Hey, it’s Philly, it’s ECW territory, you’re putting out an ECW DVD with me being one of the hosts, so what better way to promote the DVD than Blue Meanie [in the Royal Rumble]?'”

On wanting WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia to have an ECW presence: “I wish I could be in that Rumble, but WrestleMania’s coming to Philadelphia very soon, so we will see if we can have an ECW presence there.”

WWE WrestleMania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field on Sat, Apr 6, 2024 – Sun, Apr 7, 2024.