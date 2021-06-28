The Dark Order Has an Intervention On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest Being the Elite features the Dark Order holding an intervention for one of their own, a new BTE #1 contender crowned and more. You can see the full episode below, along with a recap:

* We start off with the Bucks and Good Brothers talking about when Brandon Cutler slammed their car into a parked minivan at the venue, after which they started calling him Triple C (Car Crash Cutler). Anderson says that three weeks ago when they were leaving Daily’s Place, Cutler accidentally slammed the car door on Don Callis’ hand and said, “Did I get you?” They said Callis no-sold it and then they walked up his pinky was twice its size and he was bleeding. Matt says he asked Callis if he was okay and he said, “No!” Anderson laughs about how Cutler seemed oblivious about it. Callis then came in and showed off his hand which is still messed up, joking that if he still can’t use it in a couple of weeks the doctors are going to just cut off his hand and give him a hook.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* The latest Trick Shots with Nick Jackson has Nick slam dunk over Scorpio Sky in the Daily’s Place locker room basket in slow motion.

* The Dark Order are hanging out and discuss their drug incident last week, with Silver saying he was locked in a boiler room and someone beat him off which hurt bad. Alex says he saw himself bald, and Silver doesn’t get what’s wrong with that. Cabana had visions that he was banned with Pro Wrestling Tees and Taz had taken his place as the face of PWT. Uno wants to skip over his, while Hangman says he doesn’t remember his. Alex says it’s intervention time and they have a sign, but it says “Intermission.” 10 walks in and says he hates intermissions, but is corrected about it being an intervention. He asks if it’s about his coke addiction, his drinking addiction, or the sex and they say no. It’s not the catnip either, nor the steroids. They say it’s not about him. Stu walks in and they say the intervention is for him and say they’re here for him. They pull him into a hug and he’s not liking it.

* Matt Hardy is on the phone with someone, but hangs up so he can talk with Isiah Kassidy. Isaiah has that Father’s Day just passed and he has a gift for him, giving him a doo rag in his classic purple color. Kassidy puts it on Matt and compliments him in how it works. Kassidy got one for Marq too, but he doesn’t think it looks great. Matt says he thinks of them as his kids and says “Happy Father’s Day!”

* Back at the intervention, the Dark Order say that the girl Stu keeps seeing isn’t here. He says he sees her right there, and Anna Jay is sitting there but no one sees her. They try to hypnotize him out of seeing girls and they try to talk reason to him. They say they bought him a three-week rehab and he refuses to go. They head off to celebrate Hangman’s win, leaving Stu there. Anna leans in and calls him a “little b***h” before walking off. Uno comes back and grabs Stu to bring him with.

* In a contest to determine the #1 contender for Marko Stunt’s BTE Championship, the competitors have to jump as high as they can and stick tape on the wall, highest gets the shot. Nick Nemeth and Cezar Bononi compete, with Bononi sticking it to the ceiling. Scorpio Sky, Tay Conti, and others try to match Bononi to no luck, so Bononi faces Stunt next week.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.