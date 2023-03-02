– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard, The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) discussed their upcoming tag team title defense at AEW Revolution. They’ll be defending the belts in a Fatal 4-Way match against The Acclaimed, Danhausen & Orange Cassidy, and Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Colten Gunn on those who doubt they can swim in the deep end in AEW: “It’s just typical of how we get treated in AEW. We’re the best second-generation wrestlers, we’re the fastest growing, like, and we just get thrown into the deep end constantly and it’s just sink or swim and we always swim and we always come out on top. So, you can put 20 teams in there and it does not matter, we’re going to win … It’s ridiculous, but at the same time, I don’t care because we’re going to win.”

Austin Gunn on his mindset for Sunday: “The same mindset. Me and Colten have always been thrown in the deep end … Every time we’re thrown in the deep end, everybody wants us to fail. But, then we turn around and shove it right in their face when we succeed.”

The Gunns will defend their titles on Sunday, March 5 at AEW Revolution. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.