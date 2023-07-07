The Miz Set For 2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

The Miz will be part of the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game once again. Major League Baseball has updated their roster for tomorrow’s game, with the WWE star part of the team along with actors Joel McHale and Adam Devine, singer JoJo Siwa, NBA players Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine, and MLB all-stars Félix Hernández, Bret Boone, Mike Cameron, Adam Jones, and Ryan Howard among others.

Miz is a 2018 and 2022 Celebrity Softball MVP. The game takes place on Saturday from T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will stream live on Peacock.