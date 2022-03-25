The Miz, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, More React To Triple H Announcing His Retirement

As noted, Triple H has announced that he will never be able to wrestle again due to his recent health issues. The wrestling world continues to react to the news, with The Miz, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Alexa Bliss, and many more share their reactions.

“Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH,” The Miz wrote.

Ripley noted that Triple was “the reason I started watching WWE,” while Priest thanked Triple H for his “kindness, guidance, and leadership.”

You can view the reactions from many other wrestling stars below.

From being the reason I started watching @WWE, to the reason I made it further in this business. Thank you for everything @TripleH 🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/z29dZLNMKc — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 25, 2022

For everything you've given us. For every improvement you've made to our business. For your kindness, guidance and leadership. #ThankYouHHH #PapaH pic.twitter.com/Cd35qgA6f8 — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) March 25, 2022

The man who came up with the concept of “Alexa’s playground” so talented in and out of the ring 💪🏻Thank you for everything @TripleH what an incredible in-ring career 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #ThankYouTripleH https://t.co/bfjgPsE6S9 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 25, 2022

He did a lot of things. One of the most incredible things he did is give a room full of dreamers a chance. Thank you @TripleH pic.twitter.com/tNlzOWo3te — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 25, 2022

Thank you for all the memorable moments throughout my childhood 🙏 https://t.co/dq2MPjLuY8 — Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) March 25, 2022

Thank you for everything @TripleH !!! — Athena (@AthenaPalmer_FG) March 25, 2022

Thank you Triple H. — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) March 25, 2022

In this game there are certain head coaches that you wish you could've played for.@TripleH is at the TOP of that list. Absolutely invaluable to our sport I'm so many ways. Enjoy this next chapter, it's been earned 10X over. 😌🙏🏿 #TripleH — The Baddest of All Time (@shane216taylor) March 25, 2022