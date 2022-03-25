wrestling / News

The Miz, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, More React To Triple H Announcing His Retirement

March 25, 2022
Triple H Raw 11-18-19 WWE Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Triple H has announced that he will never be able to wrestle again due to his recent health issues. The wrestling world continues to react to the news, with The Miz, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Alexa Bliss, and many more share their reactions.

“Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH,” The Miz wrote.

Ripley noted that Triple was “the reason I started watching WWE,” while Priest thanked Triple H for his “kindness, guidance, and leadership.”

You can view the reactions from many other wrestling stars below.

