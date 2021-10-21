The Miz Says Maryse Isn’t a Fan Of His Losing Weight For Dancing With the Stars

The Miz has lost some weight for his gig on Dancing With the Stars, but he says Maryse isn’t too happy about it. The WWE star spoke with US Magazine about his appearance as a contestant on the show, and you can check out some highlights below:

On losing weight for the show: “I wouldn’t even know if you guys can tell, but I’ve lost a lot of weight. I’ve lost probably 15 lbs since I’ve started,” adding, “I’m trying to get [into] dancer shape.”

On Maryse not being happy about the weight loss: “She DM’d me and was like, ‘Mike needs to eat more food … She doesn’t like me skinny. She likes me a little thicker with a little bit more meat.”

On getting in shape for the show: “When you’re dancing here, it’s, like, you can’t eat enough. And honestly, I’m just getting that body now. Whenever I get back to wrestling, it’ll be weights upon weights to get back into wrestling shape.”

On missing not being at Raw: “I love seeing a live audience every week and doing something that I’m actually really good at.”