The O.C. Agree To Team With Cameron Grimes On This Week’s WWE NXT

The O.C. are heading to Tuesday nights, as they will team with Cameron Grimes on this week’s show. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Grimes appeared looking for someone to team with him against the Schism on Tuesday’s episode. He asked Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to come to NXT and team up with him and they agreed to do it, considering it another payday.

You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* Schism vs. Cameron Grimes & The O.C.

* Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley

* Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodrguiez

* Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville

* Stacks vs. Opponent to be chosen by Tony D’Angelo