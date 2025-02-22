The Rock Calls Out Cody Rhodes On WWE Smackdown, Says He Wants Rhodes’ Soul

The Rock wants Cody Rhodes to be “his” champion, telling Rhodes on WWE Smackdown that he wants the WWE Undisputed Title holder’s soul. The Final Boss called out Rhodes on Friday’s show, telling Rhodes to come down to the ring after making the announcement that WrestleMania 42 will take place in New Orleans next year.

Rhodes came to the ring and Rock talked about how they have become good friends over the past year and that Rhodes has done a great job as champion. He noted that it’s been a pleasure to become Rhodes’ friend before pointing out that he’s on the board of TKO Group, which owns WWE. He said he wanted Rhodes to be more than “our” champion; he wanted Rhodes to he “his” champion.

Rhodes countered that he was the fans’ champion and Rock said that Rhodes is that guy who brings love and joy to people around the world. He noted that Rhodes has a few million followers on Instagram, while he has half a billion and wants that for Rhodes. Rock promised to open new, unforeseen doors for Rhodes if he became “his” champion and to fulfill all of his dreams. He even said that Rhodes could be a brother to him and noted that he wanted to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania last year, but that Rhodes messed it all up and stood up to him and slapped him. Rock said no one gets away with that and that makes Rhodes special.

Rock told Rhodes to go home and think about it, talk to his family and that he wants Rhodes’ answer at Elimination Chamber. He said finally that the thing he wants more than anything in the world is “that,” pointing at Rhodes and ostensibly the championship. But when Rhodes asked if that was want he meant, he said no. Rock said that he doesn’t want the title; he wants Rhodes’ soul.