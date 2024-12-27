wrestling / News

The Rock N’ Roll Express Set To Return to AEW Next Month

December 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ricky Morton, Rock & Roll Express AEW Image Credit: AEW

The Rock N’ Roll Express, Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton, are set to make their AEW returns next month. The team will appear at the AEW Collision taping on January 4 in Charlotte, NC. They will also appear at the Knoxville taping of Dynamite on January 22.

Morton and Gibson last appeared for AEW in 2020 after showing up at a handful of events in their first year.

