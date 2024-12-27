wrestling / News
The Rock N’ Roll Express Set To Return to AEW Next Month
December 27, 2024 | Posted by
The Rock N’ Roll Express, Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton, are set to make their AEW returns next month. The team will appear at the AEW Collision taping on January 4 in Charlotte, NC. They will also appear at the Knoxville taping of Dynamite on January 22.
Morton and Gibson last appeared for AEW in 2020 after showing up at a handful of events in their first year.
🚨 ATTN Wrestling Fans
The legendary Rock N' Roll Express (@RealRickyMorton @RockNRollXpress) return to Charlotte, NC for #AEWCollision on Saturday, Jan. 4 at @TheBOplex, and Knoxville, TN for #AEWDynamite at @theKCAC on Wednesday, Jan. 22!
Tickets on sale now for both events pic.twitter.com/DgNgGzVeyT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2024
