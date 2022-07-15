wrestling / News
The Rock Praises His Daughter’s Progress In WWE, Says He’s Open To Return
July 15, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via Fightful), The Rock praised his daughter, Simone Johnson, who is currently a part of the WWE NXT brand as Ava Raine. Here are highlights:
On his daughter’s progress in NXT: “She’s made history, very very proud of her. She is fiercely independent, it’s very important for her to make her own way, blaze her own trail, blaze her own path. She doesn’t come to me looking for a lot, which I respect. I’m here watching and supporting.”
On a return to the ring: “Of course, yeah, always open to that. For sure.”
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reflects On His WrestleMania Matches With Shawn Michaels & Triple H, What Made Them So Great
- Update on Ruby Soho Following Injury Angle On Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star