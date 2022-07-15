wrestling / News

The Rock Praises His Daughter’s Progress In WWE, Says He’s Open To Return

July 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games Image Credit: NBC

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via Fightful), The Rock praised his daughter, Simone Johnson, who is currently a part of the WWE NXT brand as Ava Raine. Here are highlights:

On his daughter’s progress in NXT: “She’s made history, very very proud of her. She is fiercely independent, it’s very important for her to make her own way, blaze her own trail, blaze her own path. She doesn’t come to me looking for a lot, which I respect. I’m here watching and supporting.”

On a return to the ring: “Of course, yeah, always open to that. For sure.”

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson)

