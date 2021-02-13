The Rock Reveals More Cast Members Of Young Rock, Including Vince McMahon

In a post on Instagram, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealed more cast members for his NBC series Young Rock, which premieres on NBC this Tuesday. They include the names of the actors who are playing many wrestlers who were around Rock during his youth.

* Matthew Willig as Andre the Giant

* Kevin Makely as Macho Man Randy Savage

* Faiumu Fasitua Amosa and John Tui as Afa and Sika, The Wild Samoans

* Brett Azar as The Iron Shiek

* Nate Jackson as The Junkyard Dog

* Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia

* Adam Ray as Vince McMahon

He wrote: “Verified

An honor to introduce my childhood WRESTLING HEROES from YOUNG ROCK!!!🌟

In my new @NBC show #YoungRock based on my true life events, we explore my wildly entertaining yet complex life growing up – and these wrestling legends, who were our “family”, were my heroes!

As with everything, my goal is to delivery quality — so here are the talented actors bringing these icons to life….

@mojowillig playing the “8th Wonder of the World”, ANDRE THE GIANT

@kevinmakely playing the “Macho Man” RANDY SAVAGE

@fasituaamosa & @johntui1 playing Afa & Sika, THE WILD SAMOANS

@brettazar playing (no jabronies) THE IRON SHIEK

@mrnatejackson playing THE JUNKYARD DOG

@atuisila playing pro wrestling’s first female promoter – and my grandma – LIA MAIVIA

@adamraycomedy playing @WWE’s Chairman & CEO, VINCE MCMAHON (I made sure Vince’s office had a few cool Easter eggs for the fans)

Excited for you to watch and ENJOY THE SHOW!!!

#YoungRock

#NBC

#SeasonPremiere

THIS TUES FEBRUARY 16TH”