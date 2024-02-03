– Hot of the heels of last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, WWE has announced that The Rock and Roman Reigns are going to face off at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff scheduled for Thursday, February 8. The event will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena next week at 4:00 pm PST.

This will be a non-ticketed event that will be free to attend. The Rock, Roman Reigns, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be speaking at the event. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley will also be in attendance. You can view the full announcement below:

The Rock and Roman Reigns set for iconic face-off at WrestleMania XL Kickoff! STAMFORD, Conn., February 3, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns will face off at an open-to-the-public fan and media event – WrestleMania XL Kickoff – live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Thursday, February 8 at 4 p.m. PT. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. PT.This non-ticketed event, delivered by Pizza Hut, is free for all to attend. Fans and media will hear from both The Rock and Roman Reigns, as well as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Onsite interview opportunities for media will immediately follow the event with both participants, Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Building on the anticipation for the already-record-breaking WrestleMania XL, Thursday’s event will be hosted by Monday Night Raw commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, and stream live on WWE social and digital channels as well as Peacock. VIP experiences for WrestleMania XL Kickoff through exclusive partner On Location are available for purchase at https://onlocationexp.com/wrestlemaniaxlkickoff. WrestleMania XL takes place across two nights on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at 7 p.m. ET live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and stream live on Peacock in the U.S.

One would imagine this will be the event where WWE announces The Rock vs. Reigns as the main event at WrestleMania XL (aka WrestleMania 40). During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes declared that he will not finish the story at WrestleMania and will not face Reigns at the event.