The Rock Says WrestleMania 40 Was The Final Boss’ ‘Chapter One’

The Rock says The Final Boss’ saga is far from over, teasing more appearances for WWE down the line. The People’s Champion was victorious alongside Roman Reigns over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the first night of WWE’s big PPV earlier this month, though Rhodes still defeated Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on night two. Rock posted to Instagram on Friday with highlights from WrestleMania and teased that there’s plenty more of his new WWE iteration to go.

Rock wrote:

“The Final Boss is a builder.

A long gamer. WRESTLEMANIA Night 2 may be in the record books. But this is only Chapter 1 of Final Boss Cinema. To be continued… – Final Boss”

Rock appeared on the Raw After Mania and congratulated Cody Rhodes before saying he would be back and would be coming for Rhodes directly next time.