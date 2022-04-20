The Sandman Set to Appear at MLW Kings of Colosseum

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that ECW legend, The Sandman, will be returning to the promotion at Kings of Colosseum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena, aka the former ECW Arena, on Friday, May 13. You can see the full announcement below:

Philly legend The Sandman enters MLW May 13 in Philly

See MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the return of THE SANDMAN for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

As MLW celebrates the 20th anniversary of MLW’s first card, the league is welcoming several of its original roster back to where it all began, including “The Extreme Icon” The Sandman!

Debuting in MLW in 2003, the pool hall brawling, beer drinking, Singapore Cane swinging Philly fighter waged war against the likes of Steve Corino, the Extreme Horsemen and Jerry “The King” Lawler throughout his extreme tour of Major League Wrestling.

From saving Terry Funk from a brutal beating in a no ropes barbed wire match to challenging for the Global Tag-Team Crown championship, The Sandman was one of MLW’s most popular wrestlers.

Throughout the nineties, The Sandman’s blood, sweat and beers fueled the rise of a revolution as the ECW Arena became one of the sport’s most infamous arenas. Now the stage is set for The Sandman to enter it one more time on May 13th.

What will The Sandman do when he walks into the 2300 Arena? Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Friday, May 13. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.