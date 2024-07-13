– During a recent edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed he still gets royalty checks for his role in the 1991 movie, Suburban Commando. He appeared in the film opposite stars Hulk Hogan and Christopher Lloyd.

The Undertaker stated (via Fightful), “I did the world’s worst movie before I started with WWE. Suburban Commando, if you’re curious. I still get checks. Every once in a while, I get one that is a dollar 25. It’s been a while since I got one from Suburban Commando, but I still get them.”

The Undertaker appeared in the film as an interstellar bounty hunter, Hutch, who goes after Shep Ramsey (Hulk Hogan), an interstellar warrior who gets stranded on Earth.