– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, The Undertaker spoke about his past feud with CM Punk and their match at WrestleMania 29. According to THe Undertaker, he enjoyed working with Punk and is proud of the match they put together. He also denied there being any animosity between himself and Punk. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Undertaker on working with CM Punk: “He was great to work with. I’m very proud of that match. We sat down and we thought about ideas and everything. It was great. I had no beef with Punk, he was always business with me. Hopefully, I was with him [too].”

On never having any disdain with Punk and Punk being good to him: “He was good with me and that’s all that matters. Business is business, whatever’s best for business…Everybody thinks they’re an expert but they really have no clue. It’s ridiculous online. Business has always been business and [Punk] was always business with me.”