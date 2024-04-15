The Undertaker Says WWE WrestleMania XL Gave Him Closure

The Undertaker found closure in his wrestling career after participating in WWE WrestleMania XL. In the main event of night two, John Cena and Taker made appearances while Cody Rhodes faced off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Taker delivered a choke-slam to The Rock. In his podcast, Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway (per Fightful), The Undertaker said that this moment provided him with the closure he needed. He had been struggling to fully accept his retirement, but this experience helped him come to terms with it.

“Here’s the coolest thing about the whole week. I’ve only shared this, until now, with Michelle [Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool]. Something happened. I have been struggling with it since I retired. This weekend gave me closure. It really did. It was fun. Obviously, it was fun. Doing this for as long as I have and being involved and how important that storyline was and is. When it was over and I was running out of the building, I’m like, ‘I’m good now.’ I don’t know if I needed…my last match was the Boneyard with nobody there. It was a moment of clarity that I had. ‘I’m okay now.’ Not saying I wouldn’t do something like that in the future, but I don’t have that feeling in my chest like I’ve had since I retired like I hadn’t come to peace with it. I knew, just like I knew it was over in the Boneyard match at four in the morning. I’m good. I had no clue, but I knew once it was done, ‘You’re good. It’s time to flip the page and go to the next chapter.’ It was such a cool weekend all around and then to have closure to the wrestling part of my career, it was cool. It was a great feeling. It’s an amazing feeling because I don’t have that pressure now. It’s been difficult the last couple of years. I was out there and what a moment to have. I can close this book,” he said.