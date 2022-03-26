The Undertaker On How His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Came Together, Expectations For His HOF Speech

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Undertaker discussed expectations for his WWE Hall of Fame speech, how his Hall of Fame induction came together, and much more. You can read his comments below.

The Undertaker on expectations for his Hall of Fame speech: “There will be times that I’m smiling, but I’m worried about the times where I will probably lose my composure a little bit. Everybody knows who The Undertaker is, but this will be a glimpse into Mark Calaway as well. I’m only starting to get used to talking like this and being open. It’s always been really difficult for me to carry on conversations as Mark Calaway in these kind of settings. I can get in front of 100,000 people and cut a promo for 15 minutes and not think twice about it. But Mark Calaway, that’s a whole other story because I’ve never done it. When I retired, we were still in the middle of COVID, so there was nobody there. They did an amazing production for me, but there were no fans there. There were only employees and people that I had personally invited. So that one wasn’t as difficult as what the Hall of Fame is going to be. That’s going to be interesting.

On how his Hall of Fame induction came together: “I got a call. This was the second call I had gotten. I was approached a few years earlier, and they wanted to induct me then, but I didn’t have closure yet. I was still figuring I was going to work a couple more times, so I passed. When Vince [McMahon] called me this time, I said, ‘Yeah, I’m good. It’s time.’ That let me know. I’m coming to grips with the fact that, obviously, the career is over, and it’s time for that next chapter.”

