The Usos Break Record as Longest-Reigning WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

– It’s just another day and another milestone for the WWE SmackDown tag team champions. The Usos have broken their own record previously held today as the longest-reigning WWE SmackDown Tag Team champions in history. They held the previous record as longest-reigning SmackDown tag champs at 182 days. Now, they’ve broken that record again at 188 days as of today (Jan. 22).

The Usos won the tag titles last July during the Money in the Bank 2021 Kickoff show after beating Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, their Bloodline stablemate, Roman Reigns, recently broke the record as the longest-reigning Universal champion in WWE history. Reigns is currently 510 days into his title reign, which he won on August 30, 2020.

On last night’s SmackDown, the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens beat The Usos by disqualification after Roman Reigns interfered during the matchup.