The Young Bucks Spread Their New Mantra on Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

"Live, Love, Superkick" continues to be the mantra of Being the Elite, with the latest episode now online.

* We start the cold open with Kyle O’Reilly yelling at Delta Airlines on the phone saying that if the Young Bucks don’t get there on time it’ll be the airline’s ass. He says they want vouchers and better find their bags. When he slams the phone down, Brandon Cutler and the Bucks enter and they say everything is fine. They made it there fine and feel good. KOR asks whose ass they had to kick to get a better attiduee, and they say that they adopted a new philosophy: “Live, Love, Superkick.” We see the montage which O’Reilly reacts to as its happening before he eats a superkick from the three. O’Reilly wakes up and is down with the new mantra, so he stars meditating on it.

* Matt Jackson walks up to the hotel in Long Island at 1 AM, and he says collectors are already there waiting for autographs. He’s tired of it. They walk up to the their hotel room and walk in, then do some signing and show off their Pride Month shoes and T-shirts that they designed, with proceeds benefitting the Trevor Project which focuses on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQIA+ youth.

* Christopher Daniels is practicing his blackjack, Paper+Rock+Scissors, and Yahtzee to get in game shape for his BTE Title challenge against Adam Cole. He sneezes a couple of times and then realizes he’s in trouble. He does a COVID-19 test and tests positive. He gets pissed about it and we get a “To Be Continued…”

* Mark Sterling’s law office advertises the AEW security team telling them they may be entitled to compensation from the “crazed maniac” Wardlow who has beaten them up. We get footage of Wardlow beating them up and get a testimonial from a guard.

* The Bucks then do their photo montage.

* Cutler is backstage showing off his new Mezzino shoes, and the Bucks come in to make fun of them for not being Nikes. Matt says he now has to face one of the Bears on AEW Dark: Elevation. He messages Tony Khan and Cutler throws up “Live, Love, Superkick” as a defense. They calm down and Matt apologizes for getting angry but says Tony loves the match idea so it’s already booked.

* Rytan Nemeth is at the gym arguing that he’s still undefeated and the cameraman notes he already lost. He no-sells it and says he’s still undefeated, and hypes his blue hair. He promotes the comedy show he’s doing with Dolph Ziggler in Los Angele son June 2nd and promotes his shirt.

* Peter Avalon and Leva Bates are backstage when JD Drake runs up to them. He says he wants to play Pete’s Paw Print and Leva is game. They find two paw prints, one on a carnival drawing and one on a dog. She walks off to find another but they can’t and Drake says he forgot to do a third so he puts a paw print note on Bates’ sweater. Avalon gueses it’s “She’s a a carny b**ch!” Drake says that’s right, and Leva slaps Peter and flips off Drake before stalking off.

* The Bucks are with Cutler and introduce him to Impractical Jokers’ Brian Quinn. Cutler is a big fan and geeks out, but Quinn tells him to shut up and walks off. The Bucks say Cutler ruined it and walk off in the other direction.

* Peter Avalon is at a show in Los Angeles on May 14th and he sees a woman walk by. He calls Nemeth for advice on how to pick her up, but he doesn’t answer. Avalon says Drake and Cezar Bonani aren’t answering, so he calls Ray Rosas. Rosas arrives there right away and tells Avalon he’s Pretty Peter Avalon so just relax and let the girl talk and listen to her. Peter thanks him and walks off.

* The Hardys walk up to the Young Bucks and berate them for walking out on stage on Dynamite and says that Jeff went out and murdered himself against Darby. Matt says it was fun watching from stage and patronizingly tells Jeff thanks for sacrificing his body. He says that it was like watching one of the old TLC matches and was really cool. Matt says they’re cooler than the Hardys now and have surpassed them.

Matt says they they don’t do condescending now, and Nick says they’re in their prime now and the Hardys aren’t. Matt says the Bucks are the reason they’re here in AEW, and Matt Jackson says that he got them their nice contracts, but made sure they make less than the Bucks. They go back and forth a bit and Matt Hardy says they saw themselves in the Bucks and praises their Christian AF lifestyle, which is what they had when they started. He says that the Bucks couldn’t have handled the Wild, Wild West of wrestling that they did. He tries to provoke the Bucks to throwing a punch, and they say they’re cool and walk off. Jeff leans into Matt and says “We’re this close.”

