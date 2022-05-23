Theory On Being Stunned By Steve Austin At WWE WrestleMania 38, Austin’s Instructions To Him For The Segment

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Theory discussed meeting Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, being stunned by him, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Theory on meeting Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 and being stunned by him: “For me that day, there was literally so much going on. I think the thing that set it off for me was meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin – meeting him in the back and he was going to get on a golf cart and they were riding him around. Before he got on, I was like, ‘Hey, I just want to introduce myself. I’m Austin.’ He went to shake my hand and said, ‘Very nice to meet you. I’ll be seeing you later tonight.’ I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ So, as soon as I hear that, I walk away and I’m in this big arena. I’m walking down this hallway by myself, and I’m like ‘holy ****, I don’t even know what that means.’ Later, we end up in Gorilla, and I find out everything that’s happening. I’m just like, I have this Stunner sell I’ve been holding in for a long time, and I can’t wait. I’m not gonna tell anybody. Went out there and did that, and that was great.”

On Austin’s instructions to him for the segment: “I remember him telling me when I was standing in the corner and he was arguing with Mr. McMahon. He’s like, ‘I’ll give you this look, and when I give you this look, start throwing. Come at me and start throwing some punches.’ I remember standing in there, and I could feel my heart ready to go because I just knew what was about to happen. As soon as he looked at me, I was like oh hell yeah. It was so fun. It’s so cool just enjoying those moments. You’re standing there, and you’re in the ring with Mr. McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania. I’m just like ‘wow.’ It’s speechless sometimes. I don’t even have words for that.”

