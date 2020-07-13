There Was Concern In WWE After Jamie Noble Tested Positive For COVID-19

As we reported last month, Jamie Noble revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, one of several people in the WWE to do so after an outbreak hit.

A new report from Fightful Select reveals that there were people concerned in WWE after Noble tested positive, as he’s described as ‘hands-on’ when he produces matches, as in he physically reposition people while rehearsing.

There is no heat on Noble, as he’s considered one of the best producers in the company, but there are those in WWE who wish they knew ahead of time. Of course, he’s not the only producer to reposition people for segments, angles and more.